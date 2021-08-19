Air Quality To Remain Mostly Unhealthy

With wildfires now nearly surrounding us, expect the Air Quality Heallth Advisory to be in place for the forseeable future in Nevada County. Sam Longmire, with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, says the “hazardous”, or worst level, is still possible. But, so far, the western county has been mostly at the unhealthy level, which is not as bad as “very unhealthy” and “hazardous”….

Even if you’re considered healthy, you’re advised to minimize outdoor activities. But Longmire says there might be “some” relief this weekend…

And since the eastern county is even closer to the wildfires, including Truckee, Longmire says the air quality is even worse there. He says smoke density and location will vary greatly, depending on fire behavior and weather conditions, with smoke settling in low areas at night.