Air Show Adds Brewfest This Weekend

Posted: Jul. 19, 2019 12:58 AM PDT

It started as a fly-in, in 1968. It’s now known as the Grass Valley Air Show and is happening tomorrow at the Nevada County Airport. The show has also been alternating years with the Auburn Airport since 2004. And for the first time, organizer Tim O’Brien says they’ve added a Brewfest…

click to listen to Tim O’Brien

O’Brien says there’s always plenty of vintage aircraft on display, especially from World War Two, which were sold off in the 1950’s and ’60’s. And a number of them are now used by Cal Fire…

click to listen to Tim O’Brien

You’ll also see the usual array of experimental aircraft. Airplane and helicopter rides are also available. Drone racing and skydiving demonstrations are featured as well, along with numerous family and youth activities, including live music. That’s tomorrow, from 8am to 5pm, with the Brewfest from 2 to 5pm, at the Nevada County Airport.

