Air Support Resting as Containment Builds

The River Fire burning in the area west of Colfax is in better shape than fire fighters had originally thought today would bring, so air support out of Grass Valley is taking a much needed break. CAL FIRE Grass Valley Air Base Battalion Chief David Krussow says planes were up earlier today but scaled back when conditions improved.

Krussow says that ground crews are reinforcing containment lines to reduce the chance of forward spotting.

Krussow says the break will also allow pilots to maximize air time later today if the fire flares up.

Last night air support was able to fly an hour later than anticipated because they were flying in a known area.