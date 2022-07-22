Airport Taxiway and Ramps Getting Upgrades

The Nevada County Airport’s main taxiway, and three of its five ramps, are getting some pavement rehabilitation done soon. Airport Manager Kevin Edwards says the Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution, at their Tuesday meeting, authorizing the acceptance of a 360-thousand dollar FAA grant…

Edwards says Air Attack could also sometimes benefit…

The FAA is expected to fund 90-percent of the cost with the grant. Supervisors are also expected to request a state matching grant that would cover about half of the remaining pricetag. The rest of the money, or 22-thousand dollars, coming out of the Airport Enterprise Fund. Edwards says the 23-day project should hopefully begin by September.