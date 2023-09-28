Alcohol Decoy Operations Resume Here

After a several-years pause, partly due to the pandemic, that limited staffing, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is stepping up enforcement of underage drinking again. They’ve received a 98-thousand dollar one-year grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. That means the so-called shoulder tap and minor cadet decoy operations are back. And Department Public Information Officer, Leslie Williams, says they conducted their first shoulder tap operation two weeks ago outside businesses in Penn Valley and Auburn. That’s where a cadet tries to talk an adult into going inside a store to purchase alcohol for the cadet…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Only one customer was cited in that operation. A decoy operation involves the cadet trying to buy alcohol from a store employee. Williams says the grant also helps prevent possible DUI accidents…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says at least six shoulder tap and six decoy operations will be conducted. And the department hopes to apply for and obtain grants each year, with enough staffing.