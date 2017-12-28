All Burnt Properties From Wildfires Cleaned Up

For the first time, some of the victims of the McCourtney and Lobo fires are now being allowed to start the rebuilding process. Nevada County Environmental Health Director, Amy Irani, says all 35 of properties, where clean up crews were allowed in, have now been cleared of debris and toxic substances. And of those, soil sample tests of 12 of the properties have been returned, with no health concerns…

click to listen to Amy Irani

The remaining 23 property owners are still waiting for soil sample testing results to come back from the state. Meanwhile, Irani also says county-related building permit and impact fees are waived…

click to listen to Amy Irani

Irani says county staff has continued to monitor the burn areas, to make sure there are no erosion or run-off issues. And it’s been reported that all burn areas are growing tall, healthy grass and are showing no signs of any problems.