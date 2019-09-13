< Back to All News

All for One in New Fire Agreement

Posted: Sep. 12, 2019 5:03 PM PDT

In what CAL FIRE leadership is calling a historic agreement, Nevada City and Grass Valley Fire Departments are officially partnering with CAL FIRE to provide swift and full responses to vegetation fires in what is called the Mutual Defense Zone. Grass Valley Nevada City Fire Chief Mark Buttron explains to the Nevada City City Council this means a larger number of resources being sent to fires that threaten the cities and the neighboring wildland urban interface.

Listen to Mark Buttron

CAL FIRE Unit Chief, Brian Estes, says the agreement is the first of its kind in the area, and will eliminate any hesitation of what resources should be sent to a fire.

Listen to Brian Estes

The announcement of the the new fire fighting agreements being made on the 31st anniversary of the devestating 49er Fire which was the first siginificant wildfire to occur in the wildland urban interface in Nevada County.

