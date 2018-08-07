< Back to All News

All Gold Country Stage Fares Free During Fair

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Riders of Gold Country Stage buses can take advantage of the Nevada County Fair this week, even if they don’t go. Nevada County Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says they are having ‘Free Fare Days’ during the fair again, but this year, they’ve expanded the free service…

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh 1

The shuttle service to the fair from Grass Valley will also be free, running every 30 minutes with stops at Church and Neal Streets, the Tinloy Transit Center, and the Pine Creek and K-Mart Shopping Centers. Van Valkenburgh says last year’s free service was used by thousands of riders….

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh 2

The Free Fare days are funded through a low carbon emissions grant designed to reduce air pollution. Van Valkenburgh says ridership usually increases by about ten percent during the free fare days.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha