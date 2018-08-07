All Gold Country Stage Fares Free During Fair

Riders of Gold Country Stage buses can take advantage of the Nevada County Fair this week, even if they don’t go. Nevada County Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says they are having ‘Free Fare Days’ during the fair again, but this year, they’ve expanded the free service…

The shuttle service to the fair from Grass Valley will also be free, running every 30 minutes with stops at Church and Neal Streets, the Tinloy Transit Center, and the Pine Creek and K-Mart Shopping Centers. Van Valkenburgh says last year’s free service was used by thousands of riders….

The Free Fare days are funded through a low carbon emissions grant designed to reduce air pollution. Van Valkenburgh says ridership usually increases by about ten percent during the free fare days.

–gf