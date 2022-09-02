All Movies Three Dollars For National Cinema Day

The heat will also likely mean even more people flocking to movie theatres than normal for a holiday weekend. And on Saturday, the vast majority of theatres will be charging only three dollars for any showing. That includes the Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley. Sierra Theaters Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says it’s part of a newly-launched “National Cinema Day”…

LaMarca says it’s also a way to lure moviegoers during what is normally a quiet spell at the box office…

This is the first traditional movie season, with a normal number of titles, since 2019, a year before the pandemic. Capacity restrictions also weren’t lifted until June of last year. National Cinema Day is made possible by the Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners. Organizers describe the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture.