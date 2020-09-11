All National Forests In State Now Closed

Now you can’t even hike in the Tahoe National Forest. As containment struggles continue from the recent explosion of massive wildfires, all 18 national forests in California are now closed for any recreational use, in addition to the recent ban on camping. Forest Service Public Information Officer, Joe Flannery says that’s never happened before and the closures will likely continue at least through Tuesday, depending on any dramatic improvements in conditions. So far, the Tahoe National Forest has been spared from any major blaze, but the danger is still high…

Flannery also says all off-site camping, where campfires are not allowed, may be banned for the rest of the season. He says illegal campfires have more than doubled, compared to normal. And even campfires on designated sites may be curtailed as well…

Flannery says personnel has been shifted away from recreation to fighting wildfires. And with resources already stretched thin, officials don’t want to potentially stress them further with evacuations from sometimes remote forest locations.