All North State National Forests Now Closed

After closing for the rest of the major wildfire season in September of last year, the Tahoe National Forest is closed again to all recreation, starting Sunday, August 22nd, and at least through Labor Day. That’s along with eight other national forests. Public Information Officer Joe Flannery says it means all north state national forests are closed. The El Dorado National Forest had been the only one closed, due to the Caldor Fire. Flannery says right now they’re at the lowest preparedness level, which means the most limited amount of resources…

Flannery says the Tahoe National Forest has only had a few spot fires so far this summer, but they’re too close to other major blazes…

Flannery says the Tahoe National Forest closure will be reviewed every two weeks and it’s uncertain if it will be lifted after Labor Day.