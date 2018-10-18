All the Countries in the World

A local young women is ready to break a world’s record. Lexie Alford will soon be the youngest person to visit every country in the world. Alford graduated from Nevada Union two years early and completed her associate degree at Sierra College by the time she was 18. Her goal is to visit all 196 countries before her 21st birthday. Alford told Tom Fitzsimmons, on KNCO Insight, that she caught the travel bug from her parents.

Alford became interested in breakng the world’s record at 18 when she realized she had already been to eighty countries.

Alford says she has had to re-visit about thirty countries in order to get all of the documentation of proof required by Guiness. Evidence includes passport stamps, accomodation receipts, and two offical witness statements from each country. Currently she has documentation for 183 countries. She says her recent visit to Central Africa was some of the hardest travel.

It also had a dramtic impact on her world view.

Technically, Alford has until she is twenty-four to complete the final countries. The current Guiness World Record is held by a 24 year old male. Alford will also be the first woman to hold the record.