Golden State Killer was Auburn Police Officer

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 12:34 PM PDT

The man believed to be the Golden State Killer is in custody. He is accused of 12 murders and 45 rapes across California from 1976 to 1986, and he’s a former Auburn Police Officer. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail earlier this morning. This phone recording is from 1978, and it’s believed to be of the suspect. A warning: It’s a little chilling…

listen to recording

The now 72-year-old, also known as the Original Night Stalker and East Area Rapist, is alleged to have started in the Sacramento area and took his crime sprees to the Central Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California more than three decades ago. Sources say DeAngelo was identified after a renewed investigation into the cold case. In a news release from the Auburn Police Department, they say “even though this case reaches four decades into the past, the City of Auburn will do everything to support the investigation and the prosecution that follows.” The release also says DeAngelo was employed with the department from 1976 to 1979, and was terminated after three years of employment.

 

