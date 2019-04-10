< Back to All News

Allergy Season Picking Up

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 2:55 PM PDT

The rainy winter also means an above-average allergy season, as the days get drier, warmer, and windier. Local allergist, Doctor Mike McCormick, says they call the town Grass Valley for a reason. He says it’s unique for cedar pollen, with extremely high levels…

click to listen to Dr McCormick

But scientists say pollen counts continue to surge more each year, regardless of above-average precipitation, because of climate change. Meanwhile, McCormick says there are some remedies for allergy sufferers that don’t require a doctor’s visit…

click to listen to Dr McCormick

McCormick says there also a number of over-the-counter nose sprays. Allergies are already a major health burden, affecting as many as 50-million Americans each year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha