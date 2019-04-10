Allergy Season Picking Up

The rainy winter also means an above-average allergy season, as the days get drier, warmer, and windier. Local allergist, Doctor Mike McCormick, says they call the town Grass Valley for a reason. He says it’s unique for cedar pollen, with extremely high levels…

But scientists say pollen counts continue to surge more each year, regardless of above-average precipitation, because of climate change. Meanwhile, McCormick says there are some remedies for allergy sufferers that don’t require a doctor’s visit…

McCormick says there also a number of over-the-counter nose sprays. Allergies are already a major health burden, affecting as many as 50-million Americans each year.