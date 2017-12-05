Almost 1200 Families Provided Thanksgiving Meals

It’s a transition period for Interfaith Food Ministries. Executive Director Sue Van Son says they just got done feeding needy families for Thanksgiving…

Now the focus is on Christmas, where Van Son says they expect to feed at least that many families, and maybe more. Van Son says she’s hoping you’ll think about sponsoring a family for the holidays…

They will be doing ham dinners for Christmas with scalloped potatoes, mustard, and apple sauce. Van Son says food items are also gladly accepted as well as monetary donations.

