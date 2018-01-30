< Back to All News

Almost All October Wildfire Victims Can Now Return

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 11:07 AM PST

Most of the victims of the October wildfires in Nevada County now have access to their properties, nearly four months later. County Environmental Health Director, Amy Irani, says all 35 impacted properties have been cleared, but there are still seven landowners waiting for results from re-sampling of small soil areas….

Nothing sampled for high toxic levels. Irani says she hasn’t heard about anyone taking steps, so far, to build new, permanent homes…

Irani says she expects the remaining seven property owners to have access soon. The hardest hit properties are in the Rough and Ready area.

