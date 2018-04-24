Alonso Named New Interfaith Director

Interfaith Food Ministries, which provides food for over three thousand needy families a year in Nevada County, now has a new Executive Director. Phil Alonso has taken over the position from Sue Van Son, who is retiring, although is staying on for another month or so during the transition. Alonso lives in Alta Sierra, and previously worked at the Child Abuse Prevention Center in Sacramento. He says he jumped at the chance to apply when he heard about this opportunity…

Listen to Phil Alonso

Van Son says they had several applicants for the position, but quickly narrowed it down to three based on experience. She says Alonso and the other finalists had to spend a day volunteering with Interfaith to see what it was like…

Listen to Sue Van Son

Interfaith is known for their holiday food drives, but is also open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and also has Saturday food distributions once a month.

–gf