Already Fair Season If You Want To Submit An Entry

The Nevada County Fair doesn’t start its five-day run until August ninth. But you can start Fair season now, by entering an exhibit. Speaking on a recent “KNCO: Insight”, Deputy Manager Katie Bielen said if you can make it, bake it, grow it, or show it, they have a category for you…

Livestock entries may only be completed online. New Fairgrounds CEO Andrew Trygg said entries are up a bit, so far…

Also, make sure to pick up a competition handbook for more information. Online entry forms are due no later than midnight on Monday, July 24th. The deadline for paper entries is 4pm at the Fairgrounds office. The adult category covers ages 18 and older. It’s five to 17 years old for the youth category. This year’s Fair theme is “Country Roots and Cowboy Boots”.