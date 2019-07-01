Alta Sierra Centenarian Pays Visit to KNCO

He is most likely Nevada County’s most senior citizen, but the Alta Sierra resident is not just sitting idly by-he’s using his longevity to set other records. Rudy Thompson is a spry 106 years old, and visited KNCO last week while a friend was doing some business here. Thompson will be 107 in October, but a date he’s looking more forward to is in December. Thompson says he had a special kind of Aortic valve replacement last year where they go in through a vein…

Listen to Rudy Thompson 1

But it’s not considered a success until a year after the operation, so he’s looking forward to that. Thompson still has his driver’s license, but says he gave up driving recently at the suggestion of his son, who lives in Fairfield, but visits him often. He lives by himself, and has plenty to do….

Listen to Rudy Thompson 2

Thompson also is an author. He currently has three books on Amazon-one that he wrote about a year ago about his life in the Navy, and two others that are fiction. You know it’s a question he gets a lot, and he has a standard answer-what’s his secret to long life?…

Listen to Rudy Thompson 3

After his visit to KNCO, it was off to an exercise class, then a stop at the store for some groceries so he’d have something to cook for dinner.

–gf