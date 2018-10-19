< Back to All News

Alta Sierra Couple Arrested In Cannabis Oil Labs

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 5:53 PM PDT

An Alta Sierra couple has been arrested in connection with a couple of honey or cannabis oil operations, including one in El Dorado County. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says search warrants were served by narcotics task force teams from both counties. One was at a home in Garden Valley in El Dorado County, the other was at a home on Connie Drive, in Alta Sierra, where Todd and Alaina Dougherty lived….

Royal says he’s not sure how the Dougherty’s are linked to the El Dorado County property. He says they also had a honey oil production permit from Nevada City, but both properties were not in the city. Royal says cannabis legalization has not really altered the number of such operations…

Royal notes that fall is marijuana harvest season.

