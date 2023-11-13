< Back to All News

Alta Sierra Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Posted: Nov. 13, 2023 11:58 AM PST

Another motorcycle accident to report in Nevada County. This one occurred over the past weekend. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 30-year-old Grady Navo, from the Alta Sierra area, was riding on Dog Bar Road near Alta Sierra Drive, late Saturday morning, before crashing about 75 feet off the road…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Navo had to be transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with significant back injuries…

click to listen to Officer Bice

In recent years, California has witnessed an alarming increase in motorcycle collisions. In 2022, the latest numbers available, there were 10-thousand-597 accidents statewide, with 86-hundred-32 injuries. There were 532 fatalities, with most in the 25 to 34 age group, and around six-percent not wearing helmets.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha