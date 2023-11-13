Alta Sierra Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Another motorcycle accident to report in Nevada County. This one occurred over the past weekend. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 30-year-old Grady Navo, from the Alta Sierra area, was riding on Dog Bar Road near Alta Sierra Drive, late Saturday morning, before crashing about 75 feet off the road…

Bice says Navo had to be transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with significant back injuries…

In recent years, California has witnessed an alarming increase in motorcycle collisions. In 2022, the latest numbers available, there were 10-thousand-597 accidents statewide, with 86-hundred-32 injuries. There were 532 fatalities, with most in the 25 to 34 age group, and around six-percent not wearing helmets.