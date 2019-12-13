Alta Sierra Reservoir To Be Replaced

It’s supplied drinking water to Alta Sierra and Lake of the Pines residents since 1976. And now the Alta Sierra Reservoir is being replaced, with a six-point-seven million dollar pricetag. NID Engineering Manager, Doug Roderick, describes the existing three-million gallon facility, near Francis and Alta Sierra Drives, as a “hypalon”…

Roderick says the goal of the project is to replace the reservoir, on the same site, with a concrete storage facility that will reduce the risk of contamination. He says increasing the capacity to five-million gallons is a cost-efficient solution that will accomodate 30-plus years of demand growth…

Roderick says the larger volume of water will also increase emergency fire storage. Construction is scheduled to begin in October of next year, with the new reservoir scheduled to go on line at the end of July of 2021. Roderick also says the project will not disrupt water service.