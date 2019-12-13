< Back to All News

Alta Sierra Reservoir To Be Replaced

Posted: Dec. 12, 2019 4:29 PM PST

It’s supplied drinking water to Alta Sierra and Lake of the Pines residents since 1976. And now the Alta Sierra Reservoir is being replaced, with a six-point-seven million dollar pricetag. NID Engineering Manager, Doug Roderick, describes the existing three-million gallon facility, near Francis and Alta Sierra Drives, as a “hypalon”…

click to listen to Doug Roderick

Roderick says the goal of the project is to replace the reservoir, on the same site, with a concrete storage facility that will reduce the risk of contamination. He says increasing the capacity to five-million gallons is a cost-efficient solution that will accomodate 30-plus years of demand growth…

click to listen to Doug Roderick

Roderick says the larger volume of water will also increase emergency fire storage. Construction is scheduled to begin in October of next year, with the new reservoir scheduled to go on line at the end of July of 2021. Roderick also says the project will not disrupt water service.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha