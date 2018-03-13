Alta Sierra Store Formally Approved by Supervisors

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has officially approved the appeal by developers to build a Dollar General store in Alta Sierra. The board voted 3-2 in favor of the development on February 27, but it came back one more time for final approval. No one changed their vote this time, and Board Chair Ed Scofield, who represents Alta Sierra, says even though he got a lot of e-mails and comments in protest, is still in favor…

Listen to Ed Scofield

The Planning Commission originally rejected the application after several residents complained, and Supervisor Heidi Hall says that ought to mean something…

Listen to Heidi Hall

No public comment was taken. Because the Board went against the Planning Commission’s decision, that’s why it came back to the board one more time. Supervisors sided with the Planning Commission in allowing a Dollar General in Penn Valley, and rejecting one on Rough and Ready Highway.

–gf