Alternative Fair Event Still A Go So Far

Posted: Jun. 30, 2020 6:07 AM PDT

Organizers say it’s still full-speed ahead for an alternative event to the Nevada County Fair. One of those organizers, Eric Christen, says they now have specific dates picked out for what they’re now calling a Freedom Festival, which is Saturday and Sunday, August 29th and 30th. And it’s free admission. They have changed their location to a 200-acre site, about half-a-mile from the Fairgrounds. Live bands are among the feature for the festival, which will be, as you might expect, more scaled down, compared to a traditional fair…

click to listen to Eric Christen

And Christen says they’re not concerned about crowding and lack of social distancing…

click to listen to Eric Christen

And Christen says, despite the statewide mandate, they will not be enforcing the wearing of masks. Meanwhile, he says they’re just starting the approval process with the county.

