Alternative Graduation Ceremony This Weekend

Posted: Jun. 6, 2024 12:20 AM PDT

For the third straight year, an alternative graduation celebration is also happening for certain high school and middle school students in Nevada County Saturday afternoon. The event website says it’s for students who have met the requirements of graduation, but don’t have access to a ceremony to attend and be honored. It’s the creation of Kendra Del Rio, who has two special education children….

click to listen to Kendra Del Rio

The website also has a way parents can submit their children to participate, and Del Rio says it’s not too late to see if they’re a “good fit” graduate. Monetary donations can also be submitted. Jeanne Bornstein is one of Del Rio’s friends who’s been helping out as a photographer…

click to listen to Jeannie

What’s called the Community Graduation Celebration is happening at the Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center in Grass Valley.

