Ambitious Forest Mgt Project Gets Planning Grant

It’s one of the most ambitious projects NID has ever taken on, to advance water security and forest health, and also reduce the wildfire risk. They’ve received a 386-thousand dollar planning grant, in partnership with the Tahoe National Forest and USDA Forest Service. NID Environmental Resources Administrator, Neysa King, says that will complete environmental surveys and compliance for a forest management project, to return the Middle Yuba headwaters region to a healthier state. They’re looking for elevated risk on about three-thousand acres…

The project area is located on Washoe tribal homelands near Jackson Meadows and Milton reservoirs. King says once the assessment work is completed, in about two years, fuels reduction work can begin, which includes mastication…

King says forest management actions also aim to improve key terrestrial and aquatic habitats. That will also protect reservoir water quality and capacity, unique meadow environments and other wildlife habitats, as well popular recreational sites.