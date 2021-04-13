Ambulance In Crash And Patient Later Dies

A two-vehicle accident Monday evening in Grass Valley included an ambulance. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it was reported on the Dorsey Drive overpass, over the Golden Center Freeway, where the driver of an SUV collided with the ambulance…

Bates says the first responders were treated at the scene with only minor injuries. But the patient, 56-year-old Monty Conelly, of Oklahoma, died later at nearby Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where the ambulance was headed. Bates says the driver of the SUV has not been cited at this time…

But Bates says the ambulance did have its siren on and emergency lights flashing and was only going around five miles an hour when it was struck. The Dorsey Drive interchange was closed while the accident was cleared, with freeway motorists having to use another exit.