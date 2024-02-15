American Association of University Women Meet Saturday

This Saturday the American Association of University Women is hosting an event in Grass Valley highlighting the work and events of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation as well as news that effects Nevada County medical providers and benefits residents. On a recent KNCO news segment AAUW President Deborah York and Secretary Ann Gould shares the February meeting is this Saturday at 9:30 AM at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass valley and the guest speaker is the Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Sandra Barrington.

The AAUW has a mission of Advancing Equity for Women and Girls and are always looking for new members.

Ann is a more recent member. She is attracted to the variety of member interests including the Book Club, Hiking Club and the Scholarship Committee. She is also now part of the leadership group.

For more information about the Saturday event and the local chapter of the American Association of University Women visit their website: nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net