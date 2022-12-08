Amid Rate Hikes PGE Has Energy Saving Tips

This year, PG and E has increased prices by roughly 21-percent for Tier One customers and 17-percent for Tier Two customers. They also now charge their highest rates when energy use is also typically the highest, or from four to nine-pm. And the Public Utilities Commission is also expected to vote soon on whether approve another overall increase of 18-percent next year. Meanwhile, Megan McFarland, with the utility’s marketing and communications, reminds people to turn down their thermostats more, if they can…

Other suggestions include upgrading to LED lighting which, McFarland says, uses at least 75-percent less energy and can last up to 40 years. Also, use your microwave as much as you can…

Other tips include insulating your water heater, which is the second-largest energy expense behind heating and cooling. You can also save up to 10-percent on annual bills by reducing drafts through sealing holes with spray foam around pipes, wiring, vents, or recessed lights. PG and E officials said part of the reason for this year’s rate hikes was electricity commodity prices forecasted to be 75-percent higher. Also, higher natural gas prices.