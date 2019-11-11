An Estimated 400 Turn Out For Veterans Ceremony

(OPENS WITH SOUND)

Listen to Grass Valley Male Voice Choir

The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir singing ‘Flanders Field’, just one of the musical selectins from the Veterans Day program at the Grass Valley Veterans Building. Several hundred people were in attendance for the hour-long program, which included a gun-volley, taps, and the service hymn for each branch of the military. The guest speaker was 95 year-old Stan Zabka, one of eight boys in his family that served during Wold War Two…

Listen to Stan Zabka

Zabka talked about his family, his career, which included writing the Christmas Song ‘Christmas Eve in My Home Town’, which was sung to him as a surprise. Zabka even recited the Gettysburg Address from memory. It was mostly older people who attended, but 17 year-old twins Kaley and Haley Pettigrew were there with their grandfather, who served in Viet Nam…

Listen to Kaley and Haley Pettigrew

(NAT SOUND)

Listen to three-gun volley

As is tradition, the service ended at 11am–the hour the armistice was signed ending World War One, which gave birth to what we now call Veterans Day.

–gf