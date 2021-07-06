< Back to All News

An Incident-Free Fourth Of July Weekend

Posted: Jul. 6, 2021 1:11 PM PDT

Although there were still plenty of complaints about fireworks use in Nevada County, it was incident-free. Consolidated Fire District Fire Marshall Terry McMahon says the number of calls for their Fireworks Task Force, in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department, was fairly typical. He says some safe and sane, as well as illegal, fireworks were seized…

click to listen to Terry McMahon

McMahon says no citations were issued and few are handed out most years. That’s partly due to it being difficult to catch someone in the act, as Western Nevada County is a huge area, including from Cascade Shores down to Lake of the Pines…

click to listen to Terry McMahon

The Task Force is also available to assist Grass Valley and Nevada City Police with their calls. McMahon says officials also realize that many people who are from out of the area aren’t aware of the county’s total ban on use and possession. The exact number of calls the Task Force responded to this year was not available.

