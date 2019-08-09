An Option for the Livestock Auction

Sunday morning of the Nevda County Fair is the annual Livestock Auction when hundreds of 4-H and FFA members bring their livestock to the arena one last time to reap the financial reward for the animal the have spent months raising. However, on the the buyers side, the Livestock Auction can be overwhelming- especially if you have no experience. Local businessman Emil Baldoni, says he always wanted to particpate but was too overwhelemd adn intimidated by the process. Balldoni says he was thrilled when he learned about the bump-up process. He no longer had to compete in order to contribute.

Bump-ups allow a person to contribute to the selling price of an animal without having to be actually purchase the animal. Baldoni says the bump-ups allow him to help more children without the stress and confusion of competing against other buyers.

Baldoni says he doesn’t mind not getting any of the meat from the sale of the animal. The process is purely about helping out the hard working dedicated youth from our community.

For more information about the Livestock Auction contact the Nevada County Fair Office.