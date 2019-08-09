< Back to All News

An Option for the Livestock Auction

Posted: Aug. 9, 2019 12:47 AM PDT

Sunday morning of the Nevda County Fair is the annual Livestock Auction when hundreds of 4-H and FFA members bring their livestock to the arena one last time to reap the financial reward for the animal the have spent months raising. However, on the the buyers side, the Livestock Auction can be overwhelming- especially if you have no experience. Local businessman Emil Baldoni, says he always wanted to particpate but was too overwhelemd adn intimidated by the process. Balldoni says he was thrilled when he learned about the bump-up process. He no longer had to compete in order to contribute.

Listen to Emil Baldoni

Bump-ups allow a person to contribute to the selling price of an animal without having to be actually purchase the animal. Baldoni says the bump-ups allow him to help more children without the stress and confusion of competing against other buyers.

Listen to Emil Baldoni

Baldoni says he doesn’t mind not getting any of the meat from the sale of the animal. The process is purely about helping out the hard working dedicated youth from our community.
For more information about the Livestock Auction contact the Nevada County Fair Office.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha