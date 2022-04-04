Ananda Tulip Garden Reopens To Public

After a two-year closure, due to the pandemic, Ananda’s glorious tulip garden is now open in North San Juan. The Crystal Hermitage Garden meticulously plants over 17-thousand tulips, as well as other spring flowers, each year. And viewing time is usually limited to just April and sometimes early May, depending on the weather. Lead garden designer, Nancy Mair, says the intensity of the colors can also vary…

Over 100 types of tulips are on display. Marketing Director Mai Lee says the Ananda Village offers a rare view across the Yuba River canyon. Meanwhile, tickets must be purchased on line, also with a specific day and time reserved…

The garden is open seven days a week, from 10am to 5pm or until the tulips are gone. An unseasonable warm spell could shorten the season. Weekday adult tickets are 10-dollars, weekend tickets are 12-dollars.