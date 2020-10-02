< Back to All News

Anew Day Benefits From Acts of Kindness

Posted: Oct. 2, 2020 12:14 AM PDT

The seventh annual national Random Acts of Kindness Day is on Saturday. And a lot of the local focus is again on maintenance and cleanup projects. Anew Day partners with Waste Management and has signed up around 300 people. Anew Day Executive Director Tricia Johnson says that includes a lot of park work…

Roadway cleanups are also popular. Johnson says Anew Day is also teaming up with Gold Country Senior Services for winter firewood deliveries. Anew Day offers individuals, couples, and families access to affordable mental health counselling and Johnson says these types of activities are a good fit…

And although the coronavirus cancelled their other fundraisers, earlier this year, Johnson says an outdoor event like this is not being impacted. She says sponsorships sold to local businesses cover event expenses, with the remainder of the money going toward Anew Day operations.

