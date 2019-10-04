< Back to All News

Anew Day Holds Sixth Annual RAKE

Posted: Oct. 4, 2019 7:57 AM PDT

Lots of neighborhood cleanup projects are scheduled for tomorrow. Volunteers will be taking part in the sixth annual Random Acts of Kindness Event, which also helps raise money and awareness for Anew Day. Organization co-founder Mike Bratton says the event was originally designed to be like a 10-K run, where people pay to participate…

Anew Day provides cost-free counseling and other services for those who are struggling with day-to-day life. Board member Marty Lombardi also does a lot of work with high school kids, and says they’ll be part of the event, delivering firewood to seniors…

Other cleanups will be in parks and along roadsides. It’s from 9am to noon, and it’s not too late to participate. You can meet at Anew Day around 8:30 tomorrow. They are at 117 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.

