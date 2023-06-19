Anew Day Is Moving To A Roomier Location

After 17 years, Anew Day has been feeling growing pains. So they’re planning on moving into larger accomodations by the end of summer. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Executive Director Trisha Johnson said that’ll be in a former Telestream building on Gold Flat Road. She said it’ll have enough space for a group meeting room that’ll be more than twice as large as the current one they have, on Mohawk Road…

Mike Bratton is on the Anew Day Board of Directors. He mentioned the recent expansion of counselling services for first responders, which Johnson help make a reality. Johnson is also the wife of Deputy Grass Valley Police Chief Steve Johnson…

Johnson also mentioned that there is currently no men’s counselling group and they could use more volunteers. Anew Day is completely donor-supported. And their annual fundraiser is also coming up on Friday, June 23rd, at Twin Cities Church.