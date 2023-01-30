< Back to All News

Anew Day Providing First-Responders Help

Posted: Jan. 30, 2023 12:06 AM PST

Over the last year or two the Anew Day counselling center in Nevada City has been a particular source of comfort for local police officers. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Deputy Chief Steve Johnson said it’s been an amazing partnership, with a therapist dedicated to officers’ emotional balance…

click to listen to Steve Johnson

Johnson said that help has also benefitted all first-responders in the area…

click to listen to Steve Johnson

Johnson’s wife, Tricia Johnson, is the Executive Director of Anew Day. On its website, the group says counseling encourages you to take responsibility for the quality of your life, as you develop the understanding and strength to make the best possible decisions. It provides an opportunity for you to discover your own voice and find the courage to express it. Anew Day says counseling can help you make sense of your past and use it to your advantage in the future.

