Angry Commenters Expected at Supervisors Meeting

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 7:37 AM PDT

It will be the hottest topic at today’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting, and it’s an item that’s not even on the agenda. Many residents were angered when it was announced last week that the county staff is recommending giving the animal control contract to Placer County, instead of current provider Sammie’s Friends. Lots of people are expect to address the board during public comment. Sammie’s Friends co-founder Cheryl Wicks says she hopes people won’t get too angry…

Other animal groups are throwing in their support, including Scooter’s Pals founder Susan Wallace…

Supervisors are not allowed to take action on items not on the agenda, and the Animal Control contract will likely be on the agenda at one of the meetings next month. The Board is expected to allow about an hour for public comment at the meeting this morning, which starts at 9 o’clock.

