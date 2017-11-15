Animal Cruelty Charges Recommended Simply Country

Less than two weeks since dozens of dead birds and hundreds of distressed birds were found at a Rough and Ready business, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has turned in its report to the District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Cliff Newell says he may make a decision on whether to file charges before Thanksgiving. But he says the report is recommending that the owner of Simply Country be charged with animal cruelty…
Simply Country, which also has a store in Grass Valley, sells primarily livestock animals, including chickens, geese, and turkeys. The birds were relinquished, after a veterinarian told the Sheriff’s Department that he’d treated a piglet sold by the business to a customer, where the ears required partial amputation. Simply Country has been in business for over 50 years and there have been no complaints of possible neglect or mistreatment in the past, according to investigators. Newell says that’s always an important factor when making a filing decision…
The Sheriff’s Department says the owner has been completely cooperative. Also, necropsies on some of the dead birds have not been completed yet that would determine whether the birds were diseased.
Carole Bryant
My family raises chickens, beef cows, hogs for our family use. Since the early 80s we have been purchasing from Ridge Feed and then the Farm Store (Simply Country). I've never had any of our chickens, hogs or beef cows purchased from them, have any medical issues or even have the need for a vet to treat a suspected malady. I've had good experiences with this business for many years and hesitate to believe that "animal neglect or abuse" is a viable charge.
Faith
If they aren’t charged with animal cruelty ,they should at least apologize to the public. A simple ‘we were wrong’ would suffice. I’m just livid that something like this could happen to the animals there. The store acts as if they didn’t know the birds were sick. But you could tell. They sold me a sick bird. That was wrong.