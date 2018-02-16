< Back to All News

Animal Film Festival Saturday in Grass Valley

Posted: Feb. 16, 2018 9:09 AM PST

It’s the smallest of the three film festivals in western Nevada County, but it is growing, and is now in its fifth year. The Animal Film Festival is tomorrow at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. The festival is a fundraiser for CAPE–the Center for Animal Protection and Education, which has a sanctuary in Grass Valley. Festival Director Shelley Frost says one of the reasons the festivals like the Nevada City Film Festival, Wild and Scenic, and the Animal Festival work, is because people like it here…

Listen to Shelley Frost 1

There are 22 animal-themed films, most of them short-subjects, which are shown in three sessions. Frost says some local filmmakers are also taking part…

Listen to Shelley Frost 2

There will be other activities between films, vegan food available, and free popcorn. For information on the different movies, tickets, and showtimes, you can go to www.animalfilmfestival.org.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha