Animal Film Festival Saturday in Grass Valley

It’s the smallest of the three film festivals in western Nevada County, but it is growing, and is now in its fifth year. The Animal Film Festival is tomorrow at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. The festival is a fundraiser for CAPE–the Center for Animal Protection and Education, which has a sanctuary in Grass Valley. Festival Director Shelley Frost says one of the reasons the festivals like the Nevada City Film Festival, Wild and Scenic, and the Animal Festival work, is because people like it here…

Listen to Shelley Frost 1

There are 22 animal-themed films, most of them short-subjects, which are shown in three sessions. Frost says some local filmmakers are also taking part…

Listen to Shelley Frost 2

There will be other activities between films, vegan food available, and free popcorn. For information on the different movies, tickets, and showtimes, you can go to www.animalfilmfestival.org.

–gf