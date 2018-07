It’s a way to have a good time, raise money, and learn about one of the animal rescue groups in town. Animal Save presents a Furry Furry Night….

Executive Director Carolyn Niehaus says there’s a silent auction, and no host bar. The organization has been around for awhile, but depends on private donations…

It’s from 6 to 10pm Saturday at Animal Save–520 East Main Street in Grass Valley.

–gf