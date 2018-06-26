< Back to All News

Animal Shelter Contract Officially Approved

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 1:01 PM PDT

It wasn’t in front of dozens of cheering supporters, but Sammie’s Friends is now once again the official animal shelter of Nevada County. The Board of Supervisors approved a contract extension yesterday (Tuesday) for one year, with a second year automatically kicking in when the co-founders retire, and hire their replacements. The contract was passed unanimously, but not without questions from Supervisor Heidi Hall about the money. Part of that money os for the salaries of Cheryl Wicks and Curt Romander’s replacements….

Listen to Heidi Hall

It was pointed out that Sammie’s Friends pays for much of the medical care for the animals out of their own pocket, and the county will absorb some of that money. Wicks thanked Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettitt for negotiating the deal…

Listen to Cheryl Wicks

And when it was all over, Wicks let out an exclamation of relief…

Listen to final vote

The county had decided to terminate the contract, but a public outcry led to the contract extension.

–gf

