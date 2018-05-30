Animal Shelter Contract Reached?

An agreement in principle has reportedly been reached for a new contract that would allow Sammie’s Friends to operate Nevada County’s animal shelter for at least another two years. That’s according to the group’s co-founder, Cheryl Wicks. She says there’s been a compromise on the annual amount…

That amounts to 714-thousand dollar a year. The Sheriff’s Department has not returned calls for comment. Earlier this year, they informed Sammie’s Friends that, after 8 years, they would not be renewing their contract, which sparked a widespread public outcry, including before the Board of Supervisors and at a rally. And Wicks says she never has been able to determine the reasons for the county wanting to go another direction and negotiate with Placer County…

Wicks says the last details are still being drawn up and she hopes final agreement will be reached in the next week or so. The Board of Supervisors must also sign off.