Animal Shelter May Have New Operator

A change in operation of Nevada County’s animal shelter may take place this summer. County officials are recommending to the Board of Supervisors that they contract with Placer County to shelter perhaps a majority of the animals, mostly dogs and cats, and not renew the current contract with Sammie’s Friends. The contract with Sammie’s Friends, which has been operating the shelter for eight years, expires after June 30th. Co-founder and President, Cheryl Wicks, questions whether the change is due to any cost concerns…

Wicks also feels that euthanizations will go back up again. She says Sammie’s Friends has reduced deaths to less than one-percent. She says they’ve planned a town hall meeting on the 25th at the Foothill Events Center…

Wicks says the Board of Supervisors will likely consider the operation changes, and contract, at one of their meetings in May. County officials were not available for comment.