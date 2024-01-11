< Back to All News

Animal Shelter MOU’s Approved

Posted: Jan. 11, 2024 12:28 PM PST

Another step forward has been taken toward building one centralized Animal Shelter for Nevada County. As expected, the Grass Valley and Nevada City City Councils have approved Memorandums of Understanding with the county on the design, construction, funding, operation, and other associated services. The facility will be built on a 23-acre property owned by the county on La Barr Meadows Road, next to the current County Operations Center. And Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle said it’s an ideal location…

Nevada City contracts services with Grass Valley’s animal shelter, which will close after the new facility opens. Nevada City Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson agreed that consolidation, sheltering and control services will help reduce the financial impact of each jurisdiction and provide improved centralized services to the community as a whole…

County Supervisors approved a contract for the architectural design this week. It’s hoped construction can begin in the next year or two, with an opening in four or five years, depending on funding.

