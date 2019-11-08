Anniversary of Camp Fire Brings Back Memories

It was year ago today that a plume of smoke was first spotted in the Feather River Canyon miles below the Town of Paradise. In a matter of hours the flames grew to be the deadliest wildfire in California history.- The Camp Fire. One family, with local ties, is one of the few whose home survived the inferno. Jackie Munoz, who’s husband Gareth Munoz was born and raised in Grass Valley, was in their home on the Skyway, the main road to Paradise. She saw the smoke and called her husband- initially there concern was not high. However, that changed quickly.

The fire burned down in to their neighborhood and homes were on fire.

The family was evacuated in their camper down to Chico, and after a stressfull evening of not knowing, received some unexpected news.

It was another two weeks before the family could return to house and begin the process of re-establishing their home and several months before they could move back in.

Jackie and her family praise the firefighters that were driving up the Skyway and chose their home as the place to stop and begin saving structures.