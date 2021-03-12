Anniversary of Pandemic, Sparks Memories and Hope

It’s been a year since the the coronavirus began its assault on the world, and in Northern California it became real for a number of people when a professional basketball began cancelling games including in Sacramento. CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans was at that game.

Since then it has been a battle of isolation, mask wearing, business closures, and limited social activities. However, with more vaccines arriving, there is an end in sight.

Dr. Evans acknowledges getting a vaccine has been a challenge and says its a race top vaccinate as many people as possible as fast as possible.*

He urges people to take whatever vaccine becomes available to them first because they are all effective. He realizes many people have questions about the vaccines, and whether the risk of getting vaccinated is greater than possible catching COVID. He also recognizes the social and economic risks of not re-opening sooner than later; but ignoring all protocols could be dangerous.

As of Tuesday, over 27000 vaccines had been administered and almost 4000 people have recovered from COVID in Nevada County.