Eleventh Annual John Kane Penny Pitch Saturday

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

You may have grown up in an area where you pitched pennies on the playground or in the streets as a child. That form of gambling has turned into a fundraiser locally, and is now in its eleventh year. The annual John Kane Penny Pitch is tomorrow at Kane’s Restaurant in Grass Valley tomorrow. Our own KNCO sales executive Joe Hevia is the organizer. He says the idea came about years after he remembered a bar in San Francisco doing a similar thing…

Listen to Joe Hevia

It’s simple, you toss three pennies against a curb, the closest to the curb wins, and advances in a tournament. The others are eliminated, and it keeps going until there’s a winner. You can enter a team of six, or you’ll be put on a team if you want to play individually. Proceeds go to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, and Executive Director Kimberly Parker says it’s for the emergency department campaign…

Listen to Kimberly Parker

There will be music, food, and drinks, and raffle prizes. Activities and signups begin at 11am, and pennies start being pitched at noon.

–gf

