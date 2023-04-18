Annual PGE Wildfire Webinar Coming Up

Believe it or not, wildfire season is looming in the next month or two. And that means it’s time for PG and E’s annual webinars for counties. The one for Nevada County is Thursday evening and, this year, also covers Solano and Yolo counties. Spokesman Paul Moreno says it’s a virtual town hall, including sharing the latest updates on wildfire prevention work, such as vegetation management…

Moreno says PG and E’s priority system for the work is also explained, especially for customers frustrated with a lack of progress for their neck of the woods…

Also, progress on reducing the number and length of outages from Public Safety Power Shutoffs, as well as the utility’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program. Moreno says you’ll also hear about local safety resources. Also, how to connect with your local PG and E leadership team. The webinar is from 5:30 to 6:30 Thursday evening. For access information, go to their website.