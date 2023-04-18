< Back to All News

Annual PGE Wildfire Webinar Coming Up

Posted: Apr. 18, 2023 12:15 AM PDT

Believe it or not, wildfire season is looming in the next month or two. And that means it’s time for PG and E’s annual webinars for counties. The one for Nevada County is Thursday evening and, this year, also covers Solano and Yolo counties. Spokesman Paul Moreno says it’s a virtual town hall, including sharing the latest updates on wildfire prevention work, such as vegetation management…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says PG and E’s priority system for the work is also explained, especially for customers frustrated with a lack of progress for their neck of the woods…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Also, progress on reducing the number and length of outages from Public Safety Power Shutoffs, as well as the utility’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program. Moreno says you’ll also hear about local safety resources. Also, how to connect with your local PG and E leadership team. The webinar is from 5:30 to 6:30 Thursday evening. For access information, go to their website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha