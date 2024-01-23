< Back to All News

Annual Point In Time Count Starting

Posted: Jan. 23, 2024 12:57 AM PST

Nevada County’s annual Point-in-Tme count of the homeless population, like nationwide, is tonight (Tues.). And to help facilitate it, the county’s Housing and Community Development Director, Mike Dent, says the Cold Weather Shelter will also be open tonight as well as tomorrow (Wed.) night. Dent says it’s a good opportunity to find people sheltered and unsheltered individuals in one central location. But there will also be other various indoor as well as outdoor locations…

Dent says the point-in-time count here also verifies each year that the majority of the homeless population is from the local area…

Homeless counts are required, in order to receive funding from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development. Dent says he expects results to be out in March or April. In April of last year, the “official” count was 496, which was actually down from 2022, when it was 527.

